The public is reminded that all crane operation requests (for boat lifts etc) must be made via the Port Control Office at the Wharf, Jamestown, on tel: 22750.

All requests must be authorised by either the Harbourmaster or Deputy Harbourmaster.

All crane operation requests must be paid for in advance at the Port Control Office; no requests will take place unless you are in possession of a valid receipt, which will be issued at the time of payment.

Port Control would like to thank the public for their continued cooperation.

SHG

7October 2022

