COVID-19 Vaccinations 16-18 year olds – Friday, 11 March 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform all young persons aged 16 -18 years who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between 6 and 21 December 2021 – that they are now invited to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A clinic to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to persons aged 16-18 years will be held at Prince Andrew School on Friday, 11 March 2022 between 9am and 10:15 am only.

The young persons within this group are invited to attend and are reminded to bring their yellow vaccination cards along with them.

SHG

9 March 2022