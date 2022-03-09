St Helena Government

St Helena Government

COVID-19 Vaccinations 16-18 year olds – Friday, 11 March 2022

9 March 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform all young persons aged 16 -18 years who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between 6 and 21 December 2021 – that they are now invited to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.  

A clinic to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to persons aged 16-18 years will be held at Prince Andrew School on Friday, 11 March 2022 between 9am and 10:15 am only. 

The young persons within this group are invited to attend and are reminded to bring their yellow vaccination cards along with them. 

SHG

9 March 2022

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh