The Health Services Directorate would like to remind parents/guardians and children aged 12-17 years who have consented to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that vaccinations will start from Tuesday, 8 March 2022, at Prince Andrew School.

All students who are to receive the second dose are reminded to bring along their signed consent forms. It is also important that students bring along their yellow vaccination cards for recording purposes.

SHG

2 March 2022