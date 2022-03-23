COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics – 12-17 years and 5-11 years

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform parents/guardians that there will be COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at the Flu Pod, The General Hospital, Jamestown, between 9 and 11am on the following dates:

Monday, 28 March, for young persons aged 12-17 years. Young persons aged 17-18 years who are due to receive their second dose are also invited to attend this clinic

Wednesday, 30 March, for children aged 5 -11 years.

These additional clinics are intended to administer the vaccine to children or young persons who had consented to receive the first paediatric dose or a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but had missed the scheduled vaccinations at school.

All children or young persons who are to receive the second dose are reminded to bring along their signed consent forms as well as their yellow vaccination cards for recording purposes.

The clinics are also open to any parents who had previously chosen for their child not to receive the vaccination but have now decided that they would like their child to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

SHG

23 March 2022