COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic – Wednesday, 10 August 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the training room situated at the back of the General Hospital (opposite the Flu Pod), on Wednesday, 10 August 2022, between 9am and 11am.

The clinic will be open to any eligible persons aged 18 + years who would like to receive a first, second, or the first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second booster doses will only be administered to persons aged 40+ years who have received their first booster dose prior to and including February 2022.

A flu vaccination will also be offered at the clinic to persons aged 40 + years.

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recommends that the first and second primary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine offers sufficient protection against COVID-19 and qualifies the individual as being fully vaccinated. A first booster dose provides an added amount of protection after six months of having received the second primary dose.

A second booster dose is only necessary for persons who are classified as ‘At Risk’ from COVID-19 despite vaccination and for elderly persons over the age of 75+ years.

The Health Services Directorate have conducted the vaccination programme on St Helena by the UKHSA recommendations, however due to the Health Services Directorate having had an excess amount of vaccines available, it was possible to offer additional second booster doses to age groups outside of the recommended prioritised groups.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

5 August 2022