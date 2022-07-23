COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Tuesday, 26 July 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that there will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the Kingshurst, Community Centre on Tuesday, 26, July 2022 from 9am to 1pm only.

The clinic is for any eligible persons (18+ years) who would like to receive a first or second primary dose, or a first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second booster doses will only be administered to eligible persons aged 50 + years who have received their first booster dose prior to and including January 2022.

A flu vaccination will also be offered at the clinic to persons aged 60 + years only.

The clinic will be operated on a walk-in basis therefore there is no need to register your name.

Clinics for the next defined age group will be communicated in due course, your cooperation is appreciated during this time.

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

23 July 2022