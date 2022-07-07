Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic – 75+ Years

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at the Flu Pod, General Hospital, Jamestown, between 11.30am and 2.30pm on Wednesday, 13 July 2022.

The clinic is for eligible persons aged 75 years and upwards who would like to receive a first, second, or a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Second booster doses will only be administered to persons who have received their first booster dose prior to and including January 2022.

The clinic will also be open to persons aged 50+years who live within the same household as those persons aged 75+ years.

A flu vaccination will also be offered at the clinic to persons 75+ years as well as to anyone aged 60+ years accompanying them.

All persons are asked to please register your name and number with the Hospital Receptionist via tel: 22500 by 12 noon on Tuesday, 12 July 2022.

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

7 July 2022