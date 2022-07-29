Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at various locations on Monday, 1, and Tuesday, 2 August 2022.

The clinics are for any eligible persons aged 18 + years who would like to receive a first, second, or the first booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second booster doses will only be administered to persons aged 40+ years who have received their first booster dose prior to and including January 2022.

A flu vaccination will also be offered at the clinic to persons aged 50 + years.

Any eligible persons (18+years) who received their first primary dose of the vaccine prior to and including Wednesday, 6 July 2022, may also attend these clinics to receive their second primary dose of the vaccine.

Any eligible persons (18+years) who received their second primary dose of the vaccine prior to Friday, 29 April 2022, can attend these clinics to receive their first booster dose of the vaccine.

Please see table below for the clinics available:

Date Venue Time Monday, 1 August Jamestown Community Centre Community Care Complex, Ladder Hill 9am – 12 noon

1pm – 3pm Tuesday, 2 August Harford Community Centre Kingshurst Community Centre 9am – 12 noon

1pm – 3pm

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

29 July 2022