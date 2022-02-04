St Helena Government

St Helena Government

COVID-19 Update

4 February 2022

St Helena Government (SHG) wishes to confirm that an alleged breach of quarantine has been reported to the police.

SHG is not in a position to comment further as to do so may prejudice the matter. 

SHG

4 February 2022

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh