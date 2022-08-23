The St Helena Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that a total of five (5) positive cases of COVID-19 were identified within the community during the period Monday,15, to Friday,19, August 2022.

The public is advised to continue to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene and to call the COVID Helpline via tel: 25888 if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

A weekly update of the COVID-19 Statistics for St Helena will be issued commencing Friday, 26 August 2022.

SHG

22 August 2022