COVID-19 Statistics for St Helena, 16-22 September 2022

The St Helena Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that 849 positive cases of COVID-19 were identified within the community during the period Friday, 16 September, to Thursday, 22 September 2022.

A total of 1,355 positive cases have been identified since the lifting of quarantine on Monday, 8 August 2022.

There have been no hospitalisations at this time.

The public is advised to continue to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene and to call the COVID Helpline via tel: 25888 if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have self-tested and are positive please call the COVID Helpline to report your result so that your health record can be updated and the Health Services Directorate can track and analyse the rate of infection. You will be asked for your name, date of birth, and the date you tested positive.

Note to Editors: Figures used within these updates are results from the St Helena Health Directorates’ testing clinics and those reported to the Health Directorate from individuals testing independently.

23 September 2022