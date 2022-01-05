COVID-19 Processes and Procedures for all arrivals

During the recent round of Constituency meetings concerns were raised with Ministers on the COVID-19 procedures and processes for arrivals at St Helena Airport. Ministers were also concerned about the transmissibility of the new variant.

Following a review of the processes and procedures carried out at St Helena Airport, Ministers were reassured that the Airport exercises a comprehensive suite of COVID-19 measures to protect the safety of passengers and staff during operations.

All Airport operations remain compliant with guidance relating to COVID-19 and procedures and processes have continuously been adjusted in line with the latest medical advice.

Each flight cycle has been subject to a detailed debrief and subsequent briefing for the next flight. This has resulted in the process being continuously developed to ensure effectiveness.

Ministers would like to thank the public for their support, and remind everyone of the need to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene. Let us continue to protect St Helena together.

#StHelena #COVID-19 #AltogetherSafer #AltogetherHealthier

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

5 January 2022