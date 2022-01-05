COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations Available- January 2022

Click here for FAQ’s on COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations

The COVID-19 booster vaccination will be available to all eligible members of the public from Monday, 10 January 2022. If you are aged 18+ and if you have received your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine more than three months ago, you are invited to receive a booster vaccination.

The booster helps improve the protection you have from your first two doses of the vaccine. It helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

If you have not previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have only received a single dose, please make the Health Services Directorate aware. First and second doses of the vaccine are also available.

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise that you are not required to book appointments to receive your vaccination. Walk-in clinics have been arranged around the Island for the weeks commencing Monday, 10, 17 and 24 January 2022.

Clinics scheduled for the week commencing 10 January 2022 are as follows:

Date Venue Time Monday, 10 January The Community Care Complex, Ladder Hill 9 am – 5pm Tuesday, 11 January Kingshurst Community Centre 9am – 5pm Wednesday, 12 January Jamestown Community Centre 9am – 5pm Thursday, 13 January The Community Care Complex, Ladder Hill 9am – 5pm Friday, 14 January Harford Community Centre 9am – 5pm Saturday, 15 January The Flu Pod, General Hospital Jamestown 9am – 1pm

If you would like to obtain further information regarding the booster vaccination, please contact COVID-19 Co-ordinator, Grace Richards, on tel. 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh. Grace will direct you to the appropriate person in the Health Services Directorate.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves to protect St Helena.

SHG

5 January 2022