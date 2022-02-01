COVID-19 Booster vaccination Clinics, February 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise the public that there will be two COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics during the month of February. There is no need to book an appointment as clinics will continue to operate on a walk-in basis.

Both clinics will be held at the Flu Pod, General Hospital, Jamestown, between 9am and 1pm on Wednesday, 9, and Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

If you are attending the clinic for a Booster or second dose vaccination, you are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card, please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic. Grace can be contacted on tel. 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves to protect St Helena.

SHG

1 February 2022