COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Clinics, 18-22 January 2022

The COVID-19 booster vaccination walk-in clinics are continuing this week. Due to an excellent response and uptake during the past week, slight amendments have been made to this week’s clinic schedule.

Please see clinic schedule below commencing 18 January with amendments to clinic venues and times on Thursday, 20 January, and Friday, 21 January 2022.

Date Venue Time Tuesday, 18 January Kingshurst Community Centre 9am – 5pm Wednesday, 19 January Jamestown Community Centre 9am – 5pm Thursday, 20 January Sandy Bay Community Centre

Levelwood Clinic 9am – 1pm

2pm – 5pm Friday, 21 January Harford Community Centre 9am – 1pm Saturday, 22 January The Flu Pod, General Hospital Jamestown 9am – 1pm

A schedule for next week’s clinics commencing Monday, 24 January, will be announced shortly.

If you are attending the clinic for a Booster or second dose vaccination, you are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes.

Any persons who have not yet received any vaccination but would now like to do so, have an opportunity to visit the clinic and receive your first dose, after which you will be advised on your second dose appointment.

If you would like to obtain further information regarding the booster vaccination, please contact COVID-19 Co-ordinator, Grace Richards, on tel. 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh. Grace will direct you to the appropriate person in the Health Services Directorate.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves to protect St Helena.

SHG

18 January 2022