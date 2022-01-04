Contract Awarded For Stormwater Management And Road Base On Side Path Road

Following an open procurement exercise conducted in October/November 2021, St Helena Government (SHG) has entered into a contract with Isaac’s Contractors Ltd, to undertake Stormwater Management and construction of the road base on Side Path Road for the total sum of £355,640. The contract was signed on Monday, 20 December 2021, and works will commence this week.

The scope of works will include the removal of existing storm water pipes, excavation of trenches and pits, casting of concrete gullies, laying of concrete stormwater pipes, preparation of formation and base for slipper drains and preparation of the road base formation.

This Project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

The public is reminded that Side Path Road remains closed. Drivers are thanked for their patience during the implementation of this Project.

4 January 2022