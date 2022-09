The Agriculture & Natural Resources Division (ANRD) would like to advise the public that with immediate effect persons requiring veterinary and livestock assistance after normal working hours should call tel: 62162. During working hours staff can be contacted via the ANRD Reception on tel: 24724.

ANRD look forward to your cooperation, and would greatly appreciate if persons could refrain from calling staff at home to enquire who is on-call.

SHG

31 August 2022