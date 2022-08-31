Constitution Hill Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for Constitution Hill Road to be closed between 9.30am and 12.30pm on:

Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Wednesday, 21 September 2022.

These closures are to enable the Roads Section to continue with planned maintenance works.

During these closures, only emergency services will be granted access. Residents within the affected area will also be granted access, but are advised that delays can be expected. Appropriate signage and marshals will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

31 August 2022