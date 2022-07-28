Constitution Hill Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for Constitution Hill Road to be closed between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Tuesday, 2, and Wednesday, 3 August 2022. This closure is to allow the Roads Section to continue essential maintenance works.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access. Residents within the affected area will also be granted access, but are advised that delays can be expected. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

28 July 2022