Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have. Councillors will also take this opportunity to seek your views on the review of the Expert Election Mission Report.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm.

Date Venue Tuesday, 27 September St Michael’s Church, Ruperts Wednesday, 28 September St Mary’s Church, the Briars Wednesday, 28 September Levelwood (Venue TBC) Monday, 3 October Sandy Bay Community Centre Tuesday, 4 October Blue Hill Community Centre Wednesday, 5 October Jamestown Community Centre Monday,10 October Harford Community Centre Wednesday, 12 October Half Tree Hollow Community Centre

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

Legislative Council

23 September 2022