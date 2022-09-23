23 September 2022
Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings.
These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have. Councillors will also take this opportunity to seek your views on the review of the Expert Election Mission Report.
Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm.
|Date
|Venue
|Tuesday, 27 September
|St Michael’s Church, Ruperts
|Wednesday, 28 September
|St Mary’s Church, the Briars
|Wednesday, 28 September
|Levelwood (Venue TBC)
|Monday, 3 October
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Tuesday, 4 October
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Wednesday, 5 October
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Monday,10 October
|Harford Community Centre
|Wednesday, 12 October
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.
Legislative Council
23 September 2022