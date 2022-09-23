St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

23 September 2022

Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have. Councillors will also take this opportunity to seek your views on the review of the Expert Election Mission Report.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm.

DateVenue
Tuesday, 27 SeptemberSt Michael’s Church, Ruperts
Wednesday, 28 SeptemberSt Mary’s Church, the Briars
Wednesday, 28 SeptemberLevelwood (Venue TBC)
Monday, 3 OctoberSandy Bay Community Centre  
Tuesday, 4 OctoberBlue Hill Community Centre  
Wednesday, 5 OctoberJamestown Community Centre  
Monday,10 OctoberHarford Community Centre
Wednesday, 12 OctoberHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre  

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

Legislative Council

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh