1 March 2022
The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings during March.
These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.
Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Wednesday, 2 March
|Silver Hill Bar
|Wednesday, 2 March
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Wednesday, 2 March
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Thursday, 3 March
|Guinea Grass Community Centre
|Thursday, 3 March
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Monday, 7 March
|Harford Community Centre
|Tuesday, 8 March
|St Mary’s Church, The Briars
|Wednesday, 9 March
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Wednesday, 9 March
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.
SHG
1 March 2022