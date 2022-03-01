St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

1 March 2022

The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings during March.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm as follows:

DateVenue
Wednesday, 2 MarchSilver Hill Bar
Wednesday, 2 MarchKingshurst Community Centre  
Wednesday, 2 MarchBlue Hill Community Centre  
Thursday, 3 March  Guinea Grass Community Centre  
Thursday, 3 March  Sandy Bay Community Centre  
Monday, 7 MarchHarford Community Centre
Tuesday, 8 MarchSt Mary’s Church, The Briars
Wednesday, 9 MarchJamestown Community Centre
Wednesday, 9 MarchHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

