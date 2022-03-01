The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings during March.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7.30pm as follows:

Date Venue Wednesday, 2 March Silver Hill Bar Wednesday, 2 March Kingshurst Community Centre Wednesday, 2 March Blue Hill Community Centre Thursday, 3 March Guinea Grass Community Centre Thursday, 3 March Sandy Bay Community Centre Monday, 7 March Harford Community Centre Tuesday, 8 March St Mary’s Church, The Briars Wednesday, 9 March Jamestown Community Centre Wednesday, 9 March Half Tree Hollow Community Centre

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

SHG

1 March 2022