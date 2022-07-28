Collection of air freight

HM Customs would like to remind on-Island freight agents and merchants dealing directly with Airlink that air freight arriving on the scheduled Airlink flights will be issued from the Airport each Saturday.

Agents receiving air freight are advised to obtain their Waybill from the Airlink Office at the Airport on flight days before collecting their air freight. The Airlink Office can be contacted on tel: 25350.

Airfreight collection times may vary depending on operations, however it is anticipated that cargo release times will be approximately between 2pm and 3.30pm. If air freight is not collected during the allocated time, then other arrangements will need to be made with HM Customs.

Members of the public can collect their air freight from HM Customs at the Wharf in Jamestown, unless otherwise advised by their on-Island freight agents.

Should you have any further queries, please contact HM Customs on the Friday before travelling to the Airport on the weekend. HM Customs can be contacted on tel: 22287.

SHG

28 July 2022