Closure of Emergency Dental Clinic – Tuesday, 8 March 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that the emergency dental clinic which is normally open to the public between 8.30am and 10am every weekday will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday 8 March 2022.

Persons who experience any dental emergency during this time are asked to call the Dental Clinic via tel: 22500 where they will be triaged by a Dental Nurse.

This closure will be for tomorrow, Tuesday 8 March, only. The normal emergency dental clinic will resume from Wednesday, 9 March 2022.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

7 March 2022