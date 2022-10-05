Cheryl Bedwell achieves Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree in Nursing Studies

School Nurse, Cheryl Bedwell, has achieved a Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree in Nursing Studies following two years of online study.

The course consisted of four modules – Educating in health and social care, Working with people with distress and disorder, Relationships informed by Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Asthma: Basic Mechanisms and Clinical management, and an independent study on sexual health.

Cheryl commented:

“I feel absolutely privileged to have had such an opportunity to study at University level. Knowledge and insights gained from these studies has and will definitely be used to enhance my role as School Nurse in the Health & Social Care Directorate.”

Portfolio Director of the Health & Social Care Portfolio, Tracy Poole-Nandy, added:

“I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Cheryl who has worked hard to achieve this qualification in conjunction with supporting the development of the School Nursing Service. Cheryl is particularly dedicated to her role and this achievement is evidence of her motivation and commitment.”

SHG

5 October 2022