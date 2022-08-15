The Charities Commission would like to advise all Charities that their End of Financial Yearly (EOFY) accounts are now due.

The Charity Ordinance states:

The Chair of every registered organisation must, within six months of the end of each financial year, submit to the Registrar the Financial Statement prepared in relation to that year in accordance with subsection (1) (b).

You will need to send all EOFY accounts to the Registrar for the Commission, Mr Alan Bennett. Alan can be contacted via email: alan.bennett@sainthelena.gov.sh.

If you require any further information, please contact the Secretary to the Charities Commission, Miss Crystal Maggott, on tel: 22470 or via email: crystal.maggott@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

15 August 2022