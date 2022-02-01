Charities Commission Temporarily Suspended

The Charities Commission would like to advise the public that the Commission has been temporarily suspended. The Commission is taking the opportunity to review the current Charities Ordinance in terms of how it is aligned with the new political system, and make changes and amendments as necessary.

Alan Bennett remains as the Registrar for the Commission and current point of contact for any queries. Alan can be contacted via email: alan.bennett@sainthelena.gov.sh.

The Commission is seeking Expressions of Interest from the community to take on the role of Commissioner. If you would like to know more about what this role entails please contact the Secretary to the Charities Commission, Crystal Maggott, on tel: 22470 or via email: crystal.maggott@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

1 February 2022