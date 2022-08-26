Changes to the rates of Income Related Benefits and Basic Island Pension

Executive Council recently agreed an increase in the rates of Income Related Benefits (IRB) and Basic Island Pension (BIP) as part of the package of measures under the Cost of Living Policy that aims to mitigate, where possible, the impacts of increased cost of living on the Island. The rate of increase is based on 2021 inflation of 2.6%.

The rate of BIP will increase from £75.50 to £77.50 per week and the basic adult rate in determining IRB will increase from £73.00 to £75.00 per week.

The new rates will come into effect from 1 September 2022 and recipients will see the change in their benefits payment from this date.

SHG

26 August 2022