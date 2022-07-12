Changes To Minimum Wage – Effective From 1 August 2022

The St Helena Minimum Wage increase, which was announced in April 2022, will come into effect on Monday, 1 August 2022.

The Minimum Wage will increase from £3.25 per hour to £3.37 for all employees having attained the age of 18 years and increase from £2.30 to £2.42 per hour for all young people having attained the age of 16 and 17 years.

From 1 August, businesses must ensure that the remuneration they pay is equal to or greater than the new Minimum Wage rates.

12 July 2022