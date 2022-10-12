Changes to District clinics in Longwood and Levelwood

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that with immediate effect the outpatient clinics held at the district clinics in Longwood and Levelwood have changed from the normal scheduled days to the following:

Levelwood clinics will now take place on a Wednesday of each week.

Longwood clinics will now take place on Thursday of each week.

Opening times of clinics will remain the same.

The Health Services would like to thank the public in advance for their cooperation and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

12 October 2022

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh