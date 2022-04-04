Change of Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

4 April 2022
Mr Nigel Phillips CBE has been appointed Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha in succession to Dr Philip Rushbrook. Mr Phillips will take up his appointment during August 2022.
CURRICULUM VITAE
Full name: Nigel Phillips
Married to: Emma Phillips
Children: One daughter
2017 – present Governor of the Falkland Islands and Her Majesty’s Commissioner for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
2016 – 2017 Ministry of Defence (MOD), UK Permanent Representation to the European Union, Brussels, Deputy Military Representative
2014 – 2016 MOD, Head, Russian Strategic Studies/Wider Europe Policy
2013 – 2014 Member of Royal College of Defence Studies
2012 – 2013 Language training (Russian), Defence Academy
2010 – 2012 Warsaw, Defence Attaché
2007 – 2009 Defence College of Communications and Information Systems, Deputy Commandant and Garrison Commander
2003 – 2007 Stockholm, Defence Attaché
2001 – 2003 Defence Communications Services Agency, Senior Staff Officer Communication Operations Planning
2000 – 2001 Defence Academy, Advanced Command and Staff Course, Student
1984 – 2017 Royal Air Force, Commissioned Officer, various appointments