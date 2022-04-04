St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Change of Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

4 April 2022

Mr Nigel Phillips CBE has been appointed Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha in succession to Dr Philip Rushbrook. Mr Phillips will take up his appointment during August 2022.

CURRICULUM VITAE       

Full name:                             Nigel Phillips

Married to:                             Emma Phillips

Children:                               One daughter

2017 – present                     Governor of the Falkland Islands and Her Majesty’s Commissioner for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

2016 – 2017                          Ministry of Defence (MOD), UK Permanent Representation to the European Union, Brussels, Deputy Military Representative

2014 – 2016                          MOD, Head, Russian Strategic Studies/Wider Europe Policy

2013 – 2014                          Member of Royal College of Defence Studies

2012 – 2013                          Language training (Russian), Defence Academy

2010 – 2012                          Warsaw, Defence Attaché 

2007 – 2009                          Defence College of Communications and Information Systems, Deputy Commandant and Garrison Commander

2003 – 2007                          Stockholm, Defence Attaché

2001 – 2003                          Defence Communications Services Agency, Senior Staff Officer Communication Operations Planning

2000 – 2001                          Defence Academy, Advanced Command and Staff Course, Student

1984 – 2017                          Royal Air Force, Commissioned Officer, various appointments

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh