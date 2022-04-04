Change of Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Mr Nigel Phillips CBE has been appointed Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha in succession to Dr Philip Rushbrook. Mr Phillips will take up his appointment during August 2022.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Nigel Phillips

Married to: Emma Phillips

Children: One daughter

2017 – present Governor of the Falkland Islands and Her Majesty’s Commissioner for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

2016 – 2017 Ministry of Defence (MOD), UK Permanent Representation to the European Union, Brussels, Deputy Military Representative

2014 – 2016 MOD, Head, Russian Strategic Studies/Wider Europe Policy

2013 – 2014 Member of Royal College of Defence Studies

2012 – 2013 Language training (Russian), Defence Academy

2010 – 2012 Warsaw, Defence Attaché

2007 – 2009 Defence College of Communications and Information Systems, Deputy Commandant and Garrison Commander

2003 – 2007 Stockholm, Defence Attaché

2001 – 2003 Defence Communications Services Agency, Senior Staff Officer Communication Operations Planning

2000 – 2001 Defence Academy, Advanced Command and Staff Course, Student

1984 – 2017 Royal Air Force, Commissioned Officer, various appointments