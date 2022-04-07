Career Access St Helena Office Two-Week Closure – 11 – 25April 2022

Career Access St Helena would like to advise clients, partners and the public that their office in Jamestown will be closed from Monday, 11,to Monday, 25April 2022.

This closure is to enable Career Access to undertake a review of the services and needs to date and plan for the future.

Career Access will re-open as normal on Tuesday, 26April. Normal opening times are Tuesdays to Fridays from 10am to 2pm.

If you have an urgent enquiry during this two-week closure, please leave a message on tel: 25832 and the team will get back to you as soon as possible.

Career Access apologises for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.

SHG

7 April 2022