Cancellation Of Sunday Commercial Waste Collection In Jamestown

With immediate effect, Waste Management Services will no longer collect commercial waste in Jamestown on a Sunday morning.

There will be no change to the annual charge for commercial waste collection services as the Sunday collection was free of charge.

Please note: there will be no impact to the cleaning of public areas and toilets in Jamestown on Sundays as a result of this operational change.

Customers who may wish to increase their commercial collection during the week or require any other information regarding Waste Management Services are invited to contact Environmental Officer – Risk Management, Terri Clingham, on tel: 24724 or via email: terri.clingham@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Waste Management Services ‘working in partnership with customers for a cleaner and greener St Helena’.

SHG

6 September 2022