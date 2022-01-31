Cancellation of Appointments

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that due to staff illness there will be cancellations of certain clinic appointments from today, Monday 31 January 2022.

Persons affected will be contacted by the Appointments Clerk and will be offered the opportunity to rearrange their appointment for another date.

We apologise for the short notice and inconvenience this may cause.

Any persons who feel very unwell are advised to seek help through the triage process via the outpatients clinic in Jamestown.

We thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

SHG

31 January 2022