Bottom Woods West Comprehensive Development Area (CDA) Update

St Helena Government (SHG) would like to notify residents in the Bottom Woods area and members of the public that trenching and road construction related works will shortly take place at the Bottom Woods West Comprehensive Development Area (CDA). The SHG Technical Section would like to remind all that the construction site is closed to members of the public and entering the site at this stage is prohibited.

Members of the public will be informed when construction works are completed and through access is allowed. For further information, please contact Civil Engineer, Christopher Peters, on tel: 22270.

SHG

20 January 2022