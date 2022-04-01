Blue Hill Public Transport Route To Continue For A Further Six Months

The public is advised that the monthly Public Transport route to Blue Hill will continue for a further six months in the first instance with effect from April 2022; the route will continue to operate on the last Thursday of each month.

Colin’s Garage will continue to provide this service, departing Thompson’s Wood at 8.45am then on to the Blue Hill Community Centre, Barren Ground and Head O’Wain areas before travelling into Jamestown via White Gate and Half Tree Hollow. The return journey departs Jamestown at 1pm following the same itinerary.

This additional route will continue to be trialled for a period of six months.

1 April 2022