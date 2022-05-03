Arrival of the MV Helena and MV Astra

The MV Helena arrived at St Helena on Sunday, 1 May 2022, and docked alongside Ruperts Jetty. Cargo operations started on the day of arrival and should be completed today, Tuesday 3 May 2022. On completion of cargo operations at the Jetty in Ruperts, the MV Helena will depart, allowing the MV Astra to berth. The MV Astra arrived at 6pm yesterday, Monday 2 May 2022. The MV Astra will come alongside Ruperts Jetty for refuelling and to take on provisions, and will depart once completed. All normal COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to.

The public is therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed until cargo operations have been completed and the vessels have departed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

3 May 2022