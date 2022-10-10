Arrival of the MV Helena

The MV Helena is scheduled to arrive at St Helena at 6.30am on Wednesday, 12 October 2022, and will dock alongside Ruperts Jetty. Cargo operations will start shortly thereafter.

The public is therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Wednesday, 12 October, and until all cargo operations have been completed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control during these times.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

10 October 2022