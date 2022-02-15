Appointment of Interim Chief Medical Officer

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise that locum Gynecologist, Dr Brigid Hayden, will assume the post of interim Chief Medical Officer with effect from today, Tuesday 15 February 2022. Dr Hayden who arrived in January will continue to practice in Gynecology during her time on St Helena, as well as taking on a management role within the Health Services Directorate, which will include responsibility for the Medical Team.

Dr Michael Wyatt, has stepped down from the role of Senior Medical Officer with effect from Monday, 14 February. Thanks are extended to Dr Wyatt for all of his hard work as locum Orthopedic Surgeon as well as his support within management during the period he has worked on-Island.

The public is advised that Dr Hayden’s additional role will have an effect on the frequency of clinics within the Half Tree Hollow, Longwood and Levelwood districts. Over the next three weeks (commencing Monday, 14 February) Outpatient Clinics within these areas will be reduced to one per week.

The Health Services Directorate would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and would appreciate your cooperation and understanding.

SHG

15 February 2022