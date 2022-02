Further to the press release issued on 27 January 2022, St Helena Police can confirm that, following an investigation into an alleged incident on 25 January 2022, two people are to face criminal prosecution for alleged offences under the Public Health (Prevention of Formidable Diseases) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 and have been summoned to appear before the St Helena Magistrates’ Court on 24 February 2022.

St Helena Police

15 February 2022