Airlink flight delayed 24 hours

The public is advised that the Airlink flight to St Helena and Ascension scheduled to take place today, Saturday 18 June 2022, has for technical reasons been delayed by 24 hours.

The Airlink, Ascension shuttle flight, is now scheduled to operate tomorrow, Sunday 19 June 2022. Subsequently the flight from St Helena to Johannesburg is now scheduled to operate on Monday, 20 June 2022.

Check-in opening time for the departure from St Helena to Ascension on Sunday, 19 June 2022, and for the departure from St Helena to Johannesburg on Monday, 20 June 2022, is between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

The Health Services Directorate would also like to advise passengers who are not fully vaccinated who undertook a PCR test at the Flu Pod on Friday, 17 June 2022, that they will not be required to be retested as the test will still be valid. PCR test results will be available at check-in at St Helena Airport on Monday, 20 June 2022.

18 June 2022