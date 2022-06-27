2022 Register of Electors Published

27 June 2022
The 2022 Register of Electors has today been published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This Register is effective from 1 July 2022.
The 2022 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.
Alternatively, hard copies of the Register will be available from the Assistant Registration Officers or from the following locations:
- Customer Service Centre, Jamestown
- Public Library, Jamestown
- ENRPP Offices, Scotland
- The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown
- Rural sub-Post Offices
