2022 Register of Electors Published

27 June 2022

The 2022 Register of Electors has today been published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This Register is effective from 1 July 2022.

The 2022 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

Alternatively, hard copies of the Register will be available from the Assistant Registration Officers or from the following locations:

  • Customer Service Centre, Jamestown
  • Public Library, Jamestown
  • ENRPP Offices, Scotland
  • The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown
  • Rural sub-Post Offices

27 June 2022

