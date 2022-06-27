2022 Register of Electors Published

The 2022 Register of Electors has today been published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This Register is effective from 1 July 2022.

The 2022 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

Alternatively, hard copies of the Register will be available from the Assistant Registration Officers or from the following locations:

Customer Service Centre, Jamestown

Public Library, Jamestown

ENRPP Offices, Scotland

The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown

Rural sub-Post Offices

#StHelena #RegisterOfElectors

SHG

27 June 2022