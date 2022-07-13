2022 Business Survey To Be Conducted In July And August

The Statistics Office, in partnership with the Sustainable Development team, will be conducting a Business Survey during July and August 2022. A similar survey was last conducted in 2019 and the results were widely used to better understand the economy and business environment on St Helena.

The 2022 version of the Business Survey consists of a short questionnaire with questions related to the business environment and employment. For businesses with employees, the survey should take less than 15 minutes to complete. For sole traders (self-employed persons with no employees), the survey is much shorter.

The survey fieldwork started on Monday, 11 July, and is expected to take around six weeks. It will be conducted within the legal framework of the Statistics Ordinance, 2000 and all selected businesses, including both sole traders and businesses with employees, are legally required to complete the survey. Statistics Officers will conduct the fieldwork, including contacting businesses, distributing and collecting questionnaires, and helping businesses to complete the survey. Thanks are extended to the St Helena business community for their cooperation.

The information provided on the questionnaires will be treated with strict confidence, and will be used only for the purpose of compiling statistics to be published in accordance with the protocols laid out in the Statistics Ordinance, 2000.

For more information, or to request a questionnaire, please contact the Statistics Office on tel: 22138 or via email: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh.

