White Ribbon Campaign 2021

The annual awareness raising campaign – ‘Stand up and Speak out’ against Domestic Abuse – funded by the UN Development Programme St Helena Domestic Violence Project and coordinated by the Social Care Directorate, under the Health & Social Portfolio, will start on Thursday, 18 November, and end with a final awareness raising event on Friday, 26 November 2021.

The aim of this campaign is to highlight how important men are in ending abuse against women and children. Our mission is for all men to fulfil the White Ribbon Promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women. We act as a catalyst, encouraging people, and especially men and boys, to individually and collectively take action and change behaviour.

Leading up to the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (White Ribbon Day) on Thursday, 25 November, the White Ribbon Campaign multi-agency Committee is also encouraging the community of St Helena, irrespective of age and gender, to come together, and say ‘no’ to violence against women. Our voice is strengthened by working together with many men and women, our supporters, ambassadors, champions, organisations and policy makers, to raise awareness, educate and campaign to bring about change.

Campaign activities are as follows:

Date Event Time Thursday, 18 November Radio interview at Saint FM Community Radio 8am Friday, 19 November Radio interview at SAMS Radio 1 9.30am Friday, 19 November Light up White Ribbon Figurines at Brick House, Coleman House, Hospital and Mule Yard (7pm) Saturday, 20 November Distribute white ribbons to football players at Francis Plain 3pm Sunday, 21 November Distribute white ribbons to football players at Francis Plain 3pm Monday, 22 November Twilight presentation for men at the Harford Community Centre** Refreshments will be provided Facilitators – Rosalie Flatman and Nicolene Adams 6pm – 7.30pm Tuesday, 23 November Campaigning throughout Jamestown 10am – 11am Wednesday, 24 November Twilight presentation for men Jamestown Community Centre ** Refreshments will be provided Facilitators – Rosalie Flatman and Nicolene Adams 6pm – 7.30pm Thursday, 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) Radio interview at Saint FM Community Radio (8am) and SAMS Radio 1 (8.30am) 8am

8.30am Thursday, 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) Campaign stall outside the Canister raising awareness of Domestic Abuse through signing pledges, distribution of information leaflets and distribution of white ribbons (10.30am to 12 noon) Thursday, 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) Parade from Canister to Mule Yard * (12.30pm) Thursday, 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) International White Ribbon Day Ceremony at Mule Yard (12.45pm) Friday, 26 November Twilight presentation for men Kingshurst Community Centre ** Refreshments will be provided Facilitators – David Brickland and Nicolene Adams (6pm – 7.30pm)

*The White Ribbon Campaign Working Group is appealing to all businesses/organisations to nominate a representative/s to participate in the White Ribbon Parade through Jamestown on Thursday, 25 November. We ask that all businesses and organisations nominate one employee to join in the March. The March will consist of chanting ‘say no to domestic violence’ to show disapproval against domestic abuse toward women and girls and banners displaying anti- domestic violence messages. The March is open for all to join. Persons are requested to wear their White Ribbon Campaign T-shirts, if they have in their possession, or dress in a white, purple, or black T-shirt. Please register names with David Brickland on tel: 22626, Pamela Ward Pearce on tel: 22445 or Debbie Knipe on tel: 25345 by no later than Monday, 22 November 2021.

** This Campaign highlights how important men are in ending violence against women and girls. In addition to the March we ask businesses/organisations to take the responsibility to nominate an employee to attend one of the three twilight presentation sessions on 22, 24,and 26November 2021listed in the above table. The presentation session is expected to last one and a half hours. The training will consist of a presentation on what domestic abuse is, the impact upon children, and the role of men in challenging domestic abuse against women. Refreshments will be served. Please register names with David Brickland on tel: 22626, Pamela Ward Pearce on tel: 22445 or Debbie Knipe on tel: 25345 by no later than Friday, 19 November 2021.

17 November 2021