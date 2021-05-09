Titan Airways Charter Flight delayed by 48 hours

The Charter flight from the UK, operated by Titan Airways, scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport tomorrow, Monday 10 May 2021, has been delayed by 48 hours due to poor weather conditions on the Island.

The flight will now depart Stansted Airport, London, just after midnight local time on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, and arrive at St Helena Airport on Wednesday morning. The new flight schedule is below:

Date Flight No Departure Time Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time 12MAY21 ZT9511 2315 UTC 0015 Local London Stansted EGSS / STN Accra DGAA / ACC 0615 UTC 0615 Local 12MAY21 ZT9511 0700 UTC 0700 Local Accra DGAA / ACC St Helena FHSH / HLE 1110 UTC 1110 Local 13MAY21 ZT9512 1000 UTC 1000 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1210 UTC 1210 Local 13MAY21 ZT9513 1410 UTC 1410 Local Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1620 UTC 1620 Local 14MAY21 ZT9514 0900 UTC 0900 Local St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1300 UTC 1300 Local 14MAY21 ZT9514 1345 UTC 1345 Local Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 2055 UTC 2155 Local

Passengers traveling on the flight to St Helena are still required to provide a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours prior to the departure of the flight to St Helena. Passengers whose PCR test result is older than 72 hours prior to the flight departure will be required to obtain a new PCR test from within the timeframe.

Given the short notice, if there are difficulties in obtaining a PCR test, the St Helena Health Services Directorate will consider the original PCR test result plus a lateral flow test result no older than 24 hours prior to flight departure.

All passengers are currently being contacted.

SHG

9 May 2021

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh