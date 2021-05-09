St Helena Government

Titan Airways Charter Flight delayed by 48 hours

9 May 2021

The Charter flight from the UK, operated by Titan Airways, scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport tomorrow, Monday 10 May 2021, has been delayed by 48 hours due to poor weather conditions on the Island.

The flight will now depart Stansted Airport, London, just after midnight local time on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, and arrive at St Helena Airport on Wednesday morning. The new flight schedule is below:

DateFlight No  Departure TimeDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time
12MAY21ZT95112315  UTC 0015  LocalLondon Stansted EGSS / STNAccra DGAA / ACC0615  UTC 0615  Local
12MAY21ZT95110700  UTC 0700  LocalAccra DGAA / ACCSt Helena FHSH / HLE1110  UTC 1110  Local
13MAY21ZT95121000  UTC 1000  LocalSt Helena FHSH / HLEAscension Island FHAW / ASI1210  UTC 1210  Local
13MAY21ZT95131410  UTC 1410  LocalAscension Island FHAW / ASISt Helena FHSH / HLE1620  UTC 1620  Local
14MAY21ZT95140900  UTC 0900  LocalSt Helena FHSH / HLEAccra DGAA / ACC1300  UTC 1300  Local
14MAY21ZT95141345  UTC 1345  LocalAccra DGAA / ACCLondon Stansted EGSS / STN2055  UTC 2155  Local

Passengers traveling on the flight to St Helena are still required to provide a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours prior to the departure of the flight to St Helena.  Passengers whose PCR test result is older than 72 hours prior to the flight departure will be required to obtain a new PCR test from within the timeframe.

Given the short notice, if there are difficulties in obtaining a PCR test, the St Helena Health Services Directorate will consider the original PCR test result plus a lateral flow test result no older than 24 hours prior to flight departure. 

All passengers are currently being contacted.

SHG
9 May 2021

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh