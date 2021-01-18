Social Impact Assessment Engagement Events

St Helena Government (SHG) is currently undertaking a Social Impact Assessment of the intended and unintended social consequences of the way the economy is developing in St Helena. This has been requested by Elected Members.

Social Policy Planner, Ann Muir, explained:

“We would like to hear from you how you think the economy is developing. How have developments on the Island over the last ten years affected you and your family or business? What do you think about the changes you have seen? What do you think this means for you and your family and/or business and the Island in the next ten years?”

To hear your views on how you see the Island developing for your family and/or business, Social Policy Planner, Ann Muir, is hosting engagement meetings at the Consulate Hotel during the following dates and times:

Date Time Thursday, 21 January 2021 9am – 1.30pm Saturday, 23 January 2021 9am – 1.30pm Thursday, 28 January 2021 9am – 1.30pm Saturday, 30 January 2021 9am – 1.30pm

Alternatively, engagement meetings with Ann can be arranged outside of these dates and times and views can also be submitted in writing to Ann at the Castle, Jamestown, via email: ann.muir@sainthelena.gov.sh.

