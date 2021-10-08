Side Path Road Closure- Parking at the General Hospital

There have been a few incidents concerning parking near the General Hospital following the closure of Side Path Road on Monday, 27 September 2021.

It is disappointing to report that vehicles are now regularly parking in front of the barriers and no-parking signs. Drivers are reminded to respect the new no-parking signs and barriers that have been erected, as well as the existing yellow lines.

Apart from trying to minimise general traffic congestion around the Hospital during the closure of Side Path Road, it is essential that this area is kept clear for the passage of emergency vehicles, particularly ambulances. For those drivers who are currently ignoring the no-parking signs, please take a moment to consider that it might be you or a family member who might be in desperate need of an ambulance. Please help us to help you.

Site Supervisor, Chris Williams, is on site and can be contacted on tel: 67424 if members of the public have any immediate queries in relation to the Side Path Road Project.

SHG

8 October 2021

