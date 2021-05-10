Side Path Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for Side Path Road to be closed from Wednesday, 12 May, to Wednesday, 19 May 2021, from 9am to 3pm (weekdays only).

This closure is to allow the Roads Section to rebuild the retaining wall on Side Path Road and to clean the culvert near the Guide Hall, Jamestown. During culvert cleaning works, traffic through Napoleon Street to the Brow and Seales Corner to the Brow will also be affected.

Only Emergency Services will be granted access during this closure. The diversion route for all other traffic will be via Constitution Hill Road. Appropriate Signage will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

10 May 2021

