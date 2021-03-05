St Helena Government

Public Meetings – Update On The Economic Development Investment Programme

5 March 2021

The Programme Management Unit (PMU) are holding public meetings to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development and Side Path Road and Field Road rehabilitation.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

DateVenue
Monday, 8 MarchHarford Community Centre
Tuesday, 9 MarchHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre
Wednesday, 10 MarchSilver Hill Bar, Levelwood
Thursday, 11 MarchSandy Bay Community Centre
Monday, 15 MarchBlue Hill Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG
