Public Meetings – Update On The Economic Development Investment Programme

The Programme Management Unit (PMU) are holding public meetings to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development and Side Path Road and Field Road rehabilitation.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

Date Venue Monday, 8 March Harford Community Centre Tuesday, 9 March Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Wednesday, 10 March Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood Thursday, 11 March Sandy Bay Community Centre Monday, 15 March Blue Hill Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG

5 March 2021