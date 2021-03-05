Public Meetings – Update On The Economic Development Investment Programme

5 March 2021
The Programme Management Unit (PMU) are holding public meetings to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development and Side Path Road and Field Road rehabilitation.
All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Monday, 8 March
|Harford Community Centre
|Tuesday, 9 March
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Wednesday, 10 March
|Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood
|Thursday, 11 March
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Monday, 15 March
|Blue Hill Community Centre
Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
SHG
5 March 2021