Police Appeal for Information- Vehicle Hit and Run

St Helena Police are appealing to the public for information relating to a vehicle hit and run involving a Silver Toyota Hilux that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, 27 June 2021. The Hilux was parked near the entrance of Farm Lodge and sustained damage to the rear passenger side.

The public is reminded that it is an offence to leave the scene of an accident without reporting it to the Police.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, regardless of how minor they may consider it to be.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that may aid the Police investigation, then please contact the Police on tel: 22626 to speak with a Police Officer of your choice or

email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh quoting reference: HEHN8452.

All calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

SHG

1 July 2021