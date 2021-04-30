HM Customs, Income Tax & Port Control Office Closure

The following is a Public Announcement from HM Customs:

HM Customs would like to advise the public that their Office at the Jamestown Wharf will close for business on Monday, 3 May, from 8.30am to 1pm.

During this closure the Customs switchboard will be operational and any queries can be left with the officer on duty. The relevant officer will reply to your query when they return to work.

Normal services will resume at 1pm.

HM Customs thanks the public in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

30 April 2021

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh